Navy Engages Baga Youths, Boosts Civil Military Cooperation

Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that in boosting Civil Military Cooperation, the Nigerian Navy, during the yuletide, hosted the CNS football competition for the youths and inaugurated a new borehole for the community

For war-torn Baga Community in Borno State, moves by the military to consolidate on gained grounds are signs of hope. During the yuletide, the Nigerian Navy (NN) went beyond consolidation to engaging the youths and community in a football competition and inaugurating a borehole, respectively.

The navy also went to the Fish Dam in Baga, Kukawa LGA Borno State to assess the facility for eventual reconstruction of the base. The assessment was done by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and entourage.

Represesented by the Naval Secretary (NAVSEC), Rear Admiral SS Garba, the CNS in company of Rear Admiral AN Ayafa (CNASS) and four other senior officers from Naval Headquarters (NHQ) assessed the facility for eventual reconstruction of the base given that their temporary base is Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology Baga.

Afterwards, he proceeded to witness the final match of the CNS End of Year Baga Youth Football Competition in Baga township playground. At the end, prizes were awarded to outstanding individuals and trophy handed over to the champion team.

Also, a borehole water supply project which was donated by the CNS as part of Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) was inaugurated.

Essentially, for the navy, although the security situation in the general area remains unpredictable, troops are continuously maintaining defensive position to guarantee gradual return of economic activities and restore light to a community devastated by acts of terrorism.

