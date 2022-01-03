Insecurity: Tambuwal Inaugurates Sokoto Devt Association

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has inaugurated Sokoto Eastern Zonal Development Association (SEZDA) in a bid to stem the tide of insecurity in Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

Tambuwal said shortly after the inauguration of the SEZDA that he would support any move to bring lasting peace in any part of the state.

He was also optimistic that with the coming together of stakeholders from the zone, irrespective of political affiliation, the problem of insecurity in area would soon be a thing of the past.

He disclosed that the state government would work closely with the association to ensure that peace returned to the trouble zone.

On his part, the former Governor of the Sokoto State, Mr. Dalhatu Attahiru Bafarawa, who is also from the zone, described the move is a step in a right direction.

Bafarawa thanked the state government for supporting the zone but stressed that the government alone could not tackle the problem of insecurity.

This, he said, informed the need to form the association that would collaborate with government to resolve the security challenges in the zone.

The former governor further added that the gathering was neither for political purpose nor for preaching but to put their heads together to fight the menace called banditry that has overwhelmed the zone.

Earlier, the Chairman of the SEZDA, Professor Nasiru Gatawa, lamented that the banditry in the zone has affected socio economic activities of the people pleading with the Governor not to relent in his effort to ensure that peace return to the

area.

Gatawa said: “In this zone we have both human and natural resources but banditry has crippled our economic activities.”

He further lamented that incessant attack by the bandits have forced markets in the eight local governments in the zone to be closed.

He disclosed that poverty and hunger have befallen the people as they could no longer go about their daily activities.

In another development, the Senator representing the Zone, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, and some members of House of Representative from the zone, was conspicuously absent even though THISDAY gathered that they were duly informed of the meeting.

The sum of N270 million was raised at the meeting for the successful take off of the association.

The Eastern Senatorial District of state is among the worst hit by insecurity as many of its local government areas share boundary with the Niger Republic.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, was represented in the meeting by the District Head of Isa, Mr. Nasiru Muhammad.

