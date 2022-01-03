Delta’s Tricycle Plant to Commence Operation in 8 Weeks as DSG, Firm Sign MoU

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Tricycle Manafacturing Plant located in Asaba is to commence operations in about two months’ time, the Managing Director of Stallion Group, Mr Manish Rohtagi has said.

He stated this at the formal signing of the documents sealing the partnership with the Delta State Government in respect of the project.

The Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA) and the office of the State Attorney-General as well as Lagos-based Stallion Group’s Stallion Auto Keke Limited and the landed property leaser, signed the tripartite agreement in the office of the Secretary to Delta State Government, Asaba.

While noting that his company was delighted to do business with the Delta State Government because the location of the tricycle manufacturing plant in Asaba would open doors of opportunities for the company to do business particularly with people across the River Niger, Mr Rohtagi said that everything was being done towards rolling out tricycles from the Asaba plant early in 2022.

“Once again, I thank you, Mr Chairman (DIDA) for bring us here. I want to reassure you, as I promised you earlier, that the tricycle plant will be up and running in eight weeks from now, “Rohtagi said.

The Director-General of Delta State Investments Agency, Lucky Oghene-Umoru, described the signing ceremony as “another milestone in DIDA’s efforts to attract meaningful investments to Delta State.”

He thanked the governor, “for all the support for all our activities and for the confidence he has repose upon DIDA, which has enabled us to achieve the successes that we have achieved so far, because in investment a lot is involved; quality assurance decisions, financial decisions and other decisions are involved.”

The Chairman of DIDA, Hon Paul Nmah, noted that the signing ceremony was a culmination of about two years of negotiation and planning during which the agency established that the Company has necessary “capacity and interest in this very important project”, saying that the choice of the state capital to site the plant was deliberate and strategic.

He said that not only was Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, “very keen and supportive of this project”, Delta people including the association of tricycle owners and operators were happy to see the project unveiled about two months ago.”

