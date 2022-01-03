Abundant Grace Care Foundation Celebrates Yuletide at Uwaoma Outreach

Kayode Tokede

Abundant Grace Care (AGCare) Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to creating, supporting, and improving opportunities in healthcare, education and socio-economic development in Nigeria, especially for the vulnerable, celebrated the yuletide in grand style at its annual End of Year Outreach Program-“UWAOMA”.

The UWAOMA Outreach is an annual initiative of the AGCare Foundation to care for indigent and vulnerable members of society in the Onicha-Ugbo community and its environs during the festive season.

The outreach themed “A Day of Sharing” catered to over five hundred beneficiaries including widows and children, providing free health screening, medication, clothing, non-perishable food items and entertainment for all.

Items such as books and shoes were distributed to the children in preparation for the coming school term. In addition to the medical tests and food items, the widows were given ankara material and slippers to celebrate the New Year.

The outreach also provided a platform for participants to celebrate the festive season despite the difficulties of the past year.

Speaking at the3rd edition of UWAOMA, Chukwuka Monye, Co-Founder and Trustee of AGCare Foundation noted: “ours is a commitment towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, lives well. We want to improve the quality of life of the underserved andensure they have great memories.

“UWAOMAis just one in our series of outreach programs, through which we demonstrate being our brother’s keeper. I wish everyone a prosperous 2022. God Bless Us, God Bless Delta State and God Bless Nigeria.”

UWAOMA 2021 Outreach was organized in partnership with Comforters Companion, United States and other humanitarian organizations and well-meaning individuals.

AGCare Foundation currently does this in Delta State and plans to replicate this event across the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT in the future, whilst inspiring other well-meaning individuals across the country to give back to the society.

