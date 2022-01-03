Abia Moves to Protect Markets, Businesses from Fire Outbreaks

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Following the heavy losses incurred by traders in the fire incident at Uratta market, the Abia State government has through its relevant agencies taken steps to forestall further disruption of commercial activities and its attendant negative impact on the economy

Goods estimated at hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno that engulfed Uratta market on December 23, 2021 triggering apprehension among traders in other markets as the harmattan season with its attendant fire outbreaks has already ensued.

To calm the nerves of traders, the Abia State Fire Service has assured traders in the state of its readiness to protect lives, properties and businesses from fire, saying that it has the capacity to perform the task effectively for the overall economic growth of Abia.

The Acting State Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Arua Nnanna gave the assurance in Umuahia during a meeting with the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and market leaders in the wake of the Uratta market fire.

He said that the firefighting agency has been well equipped by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration hence its preparedness to combat any fire outbreak in the state “including high-hazard flammable, non-flammable and hydrocarbon fire” during this harmattan season and beyond.

However, the acting state CFO stated that while his agency was ready to carry out its duties effectively to prevent and combat fire outbreaks it needed the cooperation of stakeholders, adding that traders should take preventive measures to forestall fire outbreaks.

“We are calling on the traders to create sanitary lanes in their various markets to enable free and easy movement within the markets, clearing of bushes which can trigger fire outbreaks within and around the markets, creation and designation of zones in the markets for different products,” he said.

Nnanna further listed other preventive measures traders should put in place, including “prohibition of cooking and smoking in the markets, provision of water supply in the markets to enable easy access to water supply for fire trucks when needed”.

According to him, the listed preventive measures if adhered to would not only forestall fire outbreaks but also help prevent escalation during fire outbreaks.

The Trade and Investment Commissioner, Chief Okiyi had tasked the fire service personnel on the need to be alive to their duties and utilize the tools at their disposal to protect lives and properties as well as the economy from the ravaging effects of fire.

“When you have a market in flames, the effect can be devastating; it will not only affect traders but also their dependants,” he said.

Okiyi assured the Fire Service Chief and traders that the state government was ever committed to providing the necessary equipment needed by the fire fighting agency to carry out its onerous task efficiently.

But he reminded all stakeholders that “the biggest protection is to collectively protect ourselves. All market leaders must live up to expectation and protect their markets as government is also committed to assisting to prevent and control fire outbreaks in our markets.

“The Uratta Market fire is a painful occurrence not just for the traders but also those dependent on them. The governor has directed that we adopt measures to forestall future occurrence even as Government is committed to putting an end to incidents of fire outbreak in our markets.”

