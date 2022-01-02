Wike: Bauchi Gov Qualified to Contest 2023 Presidential Election

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed is qualified to contest presidential election in 2023.

Fielding question at Ramat House, Bauchi yesterday, Wike said Mohammed “is overqualified for presidency in 2023. Let me use that word if there is any word like that at all.

“He is qualified in every ramification. His relationship with people is second to none so people calling on him to run for president have seen the qualities in him,” the Rivers governor said.

He said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would gladly welcome qualified politicians like Mohammed to replace the failed leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

He said: “God will never forgive PDP if PDP fails to take advantage of the woeful failure of APC to take over power in Nigeria in 2023 to salvage the country.

On Mohammed’s presidential bid, he said “Apart from that the fact Bala has had all the experiences, from the civil service down to political office from a Director in the ministry, he became a senator, a minister and now a governor, that alone is enough to qualify him.

“Then also look at what he is doing in Bauchi. Look at his pedigree, what he is doing as a first term governor. I have been here to flag off projects. Many of my colleagues have been here to flag off projects. How many first time governors do you see doing that?” he asked.

Wike added that the call on Mohammed to run for President in 2023 was not misplaced as the Bauchi governor “is very qualified to run for president in this country.”

Wike explained reason he visited his Bauchi colleague on the first day of 2022, saying he left Port Harcourt to be in Bauchi in an effort to make the PDP a united party and secondly because Mohammed was a special friend he holds in high esteem

According to him, I have not even gone to see my parents. I have not seen my community. I have not seen anybody. We just decided that the first place we must be is Bauchi.

He said: “If PDP makes the mistake of not listening to Nigeria it will be defunct for God to forgive PDP because this is an opportunity to save Nigeria. We are in problem now and only PDP will lead Nigeria out. So we must take that responsibility.”

“If the lot falls on Mohammed to contest for president, he will give him the necessary support saying the Bauchi State governor’s future is brighter

Wike said he and Mohammed had resolved to make Nigeria better hence the meeting.

Earlier Mohammed described Wike as an amiable person who is always full of pleasant surprises and today’s visit is another of the surprises

