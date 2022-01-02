UniAbuja Promotes 118 Staff, 4 Elevated to Professorial Rank

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Governing Council of University of Abuja has approved the promotion of 118 staff comprising 43 lecturers and 75 non-teaching staff.

A breakdown of the list shows that four of the academic staff were promoted to the rank of professor; 10 others were promoted to the rank of Associate Professor; 19 promoted to the position of senior lecturer; 4 to lecturer 1, and 6 to lecturer 11.

In a statement signed by the university’s spokesperson, Dr Habib Yakoob, the approval of the promotion was given at the 91st Regular meeting of Council held on 2nd and 3rd December 2021.

“Those newly promoted to the rank of professor following the receipt of favourable external assessment report of their publications include Dr. Oluwafemi Rufus Adebisi of the department of Animal Science and Dr. Isa Mohammed Abdullahi of Public Administration.

“Others are Dr. Jude Nduka Omeje of Veterinary Medicine and Dr Sulaiman Alabi Yusuf from the department of Linguistics.”

Similarly, out of the 75 non-teaching staff in the list, 9 were promoted from Senior Assistant Registrar to Principal Assistant Registrar; 6 were principal executive officers, 15 higher executive officers, and 20 secretarial officers.

There were also 15 technologists and 10 staff from the Accounting unit.

Congratulating the staff, the Vice- Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said their promotion was a testimony to their continued dedication, hard work and discipline.

According to Na’Allah, “the university management, with the support and guidance of the Council, is determined to ensure that no staff who merits promotion is ever denied such a privilege.

“At the University of Abuja, hard work, integrity and dedication of staff to duty mean a lot to us. So we shall continue to provide enabling environment to all our staff to work harder, be more dutiful, and be able to carry out their responsibilities with utmost integrity so as to help us achieve our dreams of joining the league of world-class universities soon,” the VC said.

