Real Estate Top Shot, Yemi Lawal’s Memorable Evening

Again, it was a beautiful and memorable evening when Otunba Yemi Lawal, the Chairman, Seagle Group of Companies, celebrated his birthday amidst pomp.

The grand event, which was held penultimate weekend at the posh exclusive BuzzBar in Victoria Island, Lagos, attested to the magnanimity and extra-ordinariness of Otunba Lawal, who was so excited over the royal setting of his birthday anniversary.

In his remarks, Lawal, who is the Osi-Bobaguwa Alake of Egbaland, thanked the Almighty God, his family, friends and associates, who all came in their quantum to make the day most memorable for him. His darling wife, Ayotunde, and his lovely children (Wole, Wale, Olayemi and Oladapo) were at their best to add colour and panache to the beautiful evening, making sure that every guest in attendance was treated to good food and vintage drinks.

Amongst those in attendance were Dr Bisi Onasanya, Mr Akorede Adebayo and other top-shots in the real estate and financial sectors.

The event rounded off with a celebration dance by the birthday boy, who was joined by his wife, children and guests.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

