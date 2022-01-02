P-Square ‘Reactivated’ Concert: A Comeback Show Like No Other

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

In the days leading to the widely publicised P-Square ‘Reactivated’ concert, there were snide remarks and doubts about the success of the show. Not a few questioned what the twins, Peter and Paul Okoye have to offer after losing their steam almost five years ago. For the younger demographic, there was nothing exceptional about their concert. They had no new songs. Their career as solo artists didn’t draw much attention. So what exactly were they offering to the public with their reunion concert.

Of course, the twins knew this but what their critics didn’t know was the electrifying power of their showmanship. Anyone who has ever attended a P-Square concert will easily attest to their spectacular and riveting performances on stage, and with Livespot360, an agency known for remarkable and outstanding stage productions, only the best could be expected.

Indeed, the P-Square concert was all of these and more. Although the Konga’s Place, now the Livespot Entertainment Centre at Ikate, Lekki, where the event was held was not overflowing, the energy in the hall could power an entire country. Fans screamed and let out whoops of joy each time the twins creatively urged them on with their songs, dance moves or throw their jackets at them which they scrambled for.

Emerging from one of the entrance points on the hexagonal stage, the twins dressed in matching white outfits and gold-plated microphones, threw the crowd into a frenzy with their opening song ‘Get Squared’ from their 2005 album of the same name. For their first set, they entertained the crowd with a medley of songs ranging from RnB to pulsating beats. For instance, when they sang ‘Bizzy Body’ (both original and remix), the hall erupted in deafening shouts, with many trying to imitate the signature dance that accompanied the song. Kaffy the dancer, a longtime friend of the twins was also on stage to show her killer moves.

Heavily built on nostalgia, the concert recorded seamless performances. While the twins took their fans and guests down memory lane, they showed their creativity with each song performed. They did a mash up of some of their songs with popular international hits. A good example was when they performed ‘Say Your Love’ from their ‘Get Squared’ album and mashed it up with British act Craig David’s ‘7 Days’ hit. In another instance, they performed English singer Adele’s ‘Hello’ and smoothly segued into one of their popular love songs of all time ‘No One Like You’ from their 2007 album ‘Game Over’.

Famous for their dancing skills, they delivered jaw-dropping stunts on stage with their army of dancers. They stomped, performed headspins and other electrifying steps. Peter, the better dancer of the two wowed with his moves particularly during their performance of ‘Personally’ and ‘Ejeajo’. Such was the beauty of his performance that his twin applauded and encouraged fans to do likewise.

A remarkable observation from the concert was the synergy between the twins. From their harmonies to the interaction on stage, it was almost as if they never went their separate ways. Yet they knew that they hurt so many people when they officially disbanded in 2017.

Concerned parties and top echelons in the corporate world — including Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu who was present at the concert — tried to reconcile the duo to no avail. The gravity of their stubbornness must have weighed heavily on their chest on the concert ground, and partly because of the overwhelming love they received from the crowd, the twins went on their knees on stage and for the first time, asked their fans for forgiveness. The still and motion picture of that moment would later go viral, evoking more appreciation for the twins.

To reassure themselves, Peter kept appreciating the fans, calling them their real fans and not Instagram fans.

However, it turned out that the reunion concert would live up to its billing as P-Square reconciled singer J.Martins and Timaya on stage. But beyond the reconciliation, P-Square understood the incredible superstars who made the industry what it is today. Therefore, taking a moment from their over three-hour concert, the duo paid respect to both young and old, living and dead artists who have helped the industry soar. They include names like the defunct Plantashun Boiz and The Remedies, Azadus, Davido, Wizkid, and even the late Sound Sultan who died in 2021.

The concert also witnessed performances from Timaya who in his usual manner, turned his set to worship, while parading himself as a hitmaker. Flavour, Bracket, Mr May D were some of the artists that joined the duo on stage while Reekado Banks, Ric Hassani performed separately.

No doubt, P-Square shut down their critics with their concert. Clearly, they never lost their groove and still have that star wattage. In retrospect, it was a good thing that the concert was postponed to Christmas Day as it turned out to be a perfect way to end the day and begin Boxing Day. Unarguably, it was one of the best concerts of the Livespot X Festival. Perhaps, in the new year, the twins will deliver more memorable sounds and showstopping performances.

