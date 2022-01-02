Omah Lay Shuts Down Port Harcourt with Homecoming Concert

Afrobeats star, Stanley Didia popularly known as Omah Lay can’t wish for a better way to cap his tremendous year after filling up the famous Port Harcourt Polo Club ground. It was a homecoming concert for the Port Harcourt born superstar since he broke into the music scene in 2020.

A mammoth crowd, numbering in thousands thronged the massive grounds of the Port Harcourt Polo Club.

Omah Lay broke into the scene in May 2020 with the release of his critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Get Layd’ and hasn’t quite slowed down. Though his fans might deem 2021 a slow year given he only released two singles: ‘Understand’ and ‘Free My Mind’, he filled up 2021 with tour dates including his hugely successful Purple Tour in the United States.

Propelled by sounds from his official Disc Jockey, DJ Joenel, the son-of-the-soil serenaded the energetic audience with his popular tunes such as ‘Do Not Disturb’, ‘Hello Brother’, ‘You’, ‘Lolo’, ‘YeYeYe’, ‘Damn’, ‘Bad Influence’, among others.

The massive event was spiced up with other performances from Omah Lay’s friends as he likes to call them such as Bella Shmurda, Buju, Ajebo Hustlers, AV, 1da Banton and DJ Spinall.

Speaking about the concert, the singer disclosed, “It’s a dream come true for me to headline my own show for the first time before my own people. I grew up in this community among these people and it just feels surreal for me to stand before a massive crowd of Port Harcourt. Nothing compares to this feeling. Today will continue to occupy a special place in my heart.”

Meanwhile, Omah Lay is set to release his debut album ‘Boy Alone’ in 2022 under his record label KeyQaad.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

