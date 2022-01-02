‘Mr Projects’ Nyesom Wike’s Barrage of Honours

Society Watch

The year 2021 may have been just another one for many governors in the country. But not so for Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. The year was a spectacular one for the man fondly called Mr Projects.

Perhaps this explains why he has already been tipped as the ‘Most Decorated Governor of the Year.”

Apart from the honours from some national newspapers, he has in his kitty awards and nominations, including Human Rights Award by National Human Rights Commission; 3G Ambassadors Award; Bayelsa Media Network Award and the ‘Best Governor’ by Nigerian Social Media Awards in a result electronically collated by Fundelex Infosystems and vetted by a Council of Jury headed by Ngozi Emedolibe.

Interestingly, Wike’s supporters, including Soty Fulton, are excited that he clinched the ‘Best Governor’ via a transparent and democratic process conducted online, where people were free to vote according to their conscience without bias from the confines of their homes.

The Nigerian Social Media Awards, the brainchild of Francis Amirize, was created to recognize personalities, brands and services having the most impact on the social media space in Nigeria.

Apart from Wike, other winners include: Jumia (Best Online Shopping Mall and Most IT-Driven Company); GT Bank (Most Customer-Friendly Bank); Shoprite (Best Grocery/Retail Shop); Nigeria LNG Ltd (Best in Corporate Governance); Lagos State (Most Active State on Social Media); RCCG (Fastest Growing Religious Organisation on Social Media; Dino Melaye (Most Visible Public/Political Figure on Social Media) and Indomie Noodles ( Best Selling Product and Most Visible Food/Beverage Company);

Others are Airtel (Most Creative); MTN (Best Network/Connectivity Award); The Punch (Best Mainstream Media, Print); ARISE NEWS Channel (Best Mainstream Media, Television); Wazobia FM (Best Mainstream Media, Radio); Phebe (Best Trending Short Video, Spoken Words), Broda Shaggy (Best Trending Video, Comedy).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

