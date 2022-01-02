Moses Simon’s Arrival Swells Eagles Camp to 11 Players

AHEAD AFCON 2021

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The arrival last night of France-based Nantes forward, Moses Simon, swelled players in Super Eagles camp in Abuja to 11 players.

Media Officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, confirmed that Simon hit the Bolton White Apartment camp in Abuja at about 9pm to set the stage for a comprehensive training programme ahead of Eagles departure to Cameroon to open AFCON 2021 campaign against seven-time champions Egypt on January 11.

Earlier yesterday, the trio of Peter Olayinka, Francis Uzoho and Henry Onyekuru were the latest addition to the Super Eagles camp.

More players were still being expected as at press time last night.

While Onyekuru and Uzoho would be making their second AFCON appearance, this will be Olayinka’s debut.

Speaking yesterday on expectations, Alanyaspor of Turkey defender, Chidozie Awaziem believes Super Eagles will perform better at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“It has been a wonderful atmosphere in camp. Everyone is preparing with the few players in camp. Training sessions has been good,” Awaziem told the Super Eagles media.

“Everyone is giving their best, the coach is doing a good job. We are hoping to get more players in camp , so that we can begin preparation for the AFCON properly.

“It’s the new year and everyone is positive, we believe we can achieve something great this year,” he concluded.

The Eagles will be hoping to secure a fourth AFCON title after last winning it in 2013 in South Africa with late Stephen Keshi in charge.

At the last edition in Egypt they beat Tunisia in the third-placed match to claim the bronze.

Super Eagles players in camp include; Moses Simon (Nantes, France), Francis Uzoho(AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru(Olympiacos, Greece), Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic), Chidozie Awaziem(Alayanspor, Turkey), Chidera Ejuke(CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi(Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar(UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah(Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble(Enyimba FC), Taiwo Awoniyi(Union Berlin, Germany).

