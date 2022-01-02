Love in the Air: Billionaire Businessman, Julius Rone Celebrates Wife, Utibe on Her Birthday

HighLife

Even though we are already in 2022, the echoes of the old year are still fresh. Many Nigerians benefitted from the fortunes of 2021, and many others drank from its bitter spring. Thankfully, with beautiful people like Julius Rone and his wife, Utibe around, many will always have beautiful things to look forward to. And if you are in the loop, then you know that the Rones have made a habit of annually revealing their love and harmonious family, especially at the end of the year when Rone serenades his wife.

Last year’s celebration was no less radiant than the years before. Rone took out time to invite his friends and associates to honour the jewel that is his wife. Because it was her birthday, Utibe was the centre of attention and her husband (who is as much a celebrity among socialites as he is among business people) was more than happy to lend her the limelight.

Utibe is more than the wife of the great Rone. She is one of the most talented designers in modern times, and she has proved time and time again that the untamed pride she exudes in the workplace follows from the comfort she absorbs from her home.

On account of his commitment to the region, Rone is called the jewel of the Niger Delta. However, on account of his love for his wife, Utibe is arguably a jewel of jewels. To this point, Rone has never missed out on any opportunity to toss Utibe into the air, as unapologetically proud of his position as her husband as he is uncompromisingly devoted to her continued happiness.

It is obvious that for the Rones, every year is a big opportunity to love and love and love again. Truly, they are a subject of envy for many people. Both of them continue to advance in their respective fields, leaving others in the wake of their mutual affection and progress

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

