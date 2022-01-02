Leo Stan Ekeh Breaks New Ground

Society Watch

The name Leo Stan Ekeh means so many things to so many people. Today, the Chairman of Zinox Group is widely recognised for his pioneering efforts in Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Nigeria. As an entrepreneur, he sees opportunities where others are bogged down by morbid fear of failure.

Clearly, he is a man born under a lucky star and endowed with the proverbial Midas touch..No wonder, he has always made a success of all that he has ventured into.

The Imo State-born businessman has successfully engraved his name in the hearts of the generality of his compatriots. He has continually remained a shining light in the nation’s business firmament.

His inspiring story of transmuting his business from a local champion into a successful world-class is worthy of a biopic.

When he bought over the moribund Konga two years ago, his competitors were jittery. The reason was not far-fetched: Ekeh knows when to invest and when not to.

Blessed with the proverbial magic wand, he successfully re-jigged the company from its declining state to a flourishing brand that is hard to beat in the highly competitive e-commerce sector.

The sexagenarian has not lost his muse and is not resting on his oars yet. His appetite for more business ideas has never waned; he is still angling to break new grounds.

Society Watch gathered that the billionaire magnate has invested heavily in the media, television to be precise. The preparation for the launch, it was gathered, is in top gear, as he just finished installing world-class equipment worth several millions of Naira.

The television with the name Konga TV would specialize in business, news and general interest, while it is also expected to score many firsts among its competitors.

Despite his great accomplishments, one can say that he is still a story waiting to be told. Since he started as a businessman, he has continued to ply his trade with impressive professionalism.

Considering his chain of businesses, which includes e-commerce, ICT with offices in major cities like Lagos, Paris, London and New York City, it is evident that he enjoys uncommon grace, especially when you consider the inclement business climate in the country. For this and more, the consummate businessman has never hidden the fact that he enjoys the amazing grace of God in his life.

