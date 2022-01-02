Ighalo Nets Winner as Al Shabab Win Seven-goal Thriller on New Year Day

Odion Jude Ighalo scored the winning goal as Al Shabab beat Al Ahli 4-3 in a thrilling Saudi Arabia Professional League encounter on New Year day.

Ighalo scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

The Nigeria international was in action for the entire duration of the encounter played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium , (Jeddah)

The 32-year-old has scored 11 goals in 15 league appearances for Al Shabab this season.

The forward is also now the top scorer in the league ahead of Al Nassr’s striker Talisca, who has 10 goals to his name.

Al Shabab are second on the table with 31 points from 15 games.

