Glo Takes Battle of the Year to Another Level, Announces N84 Million Winning Prizes

Multinational telecommunications brand, Glo is starting the new year with good news. From February, the brand will be premiering a new reality TV show centred on the dance competition ‘Battle of the Year’. The 13-episode series will capture the thrills and backstories of the dancers as well as the semi-final and finale where the winner will proceed to represent Nigeria at the global stage of the competition.

The brand recently concluded its regional auditions which were held in Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Benin and Lagos. The next step of the competition will involve a dance mentorship programme for all regional winners. For this season, the mentors include renowned dancer and choreographer Kafayat

Shafau, Gbenga Yusuf and Bimbo Obafunwa. They are to teach the selected winners the business of dance.

For the brand, the new reality TV show is a testament to Glo’s commitment to promoting local talents. According to the Senior Manager, Events and Sponsorship at Glo Nigeria, Shola Mogaji “It’s a first for Glo. We are reenergizing Nigeria in this COVID world because we know the typical Nigerian zest when it comes to initiatives of this nature. It’s a homegrown reality show that’s indeed promoting homegrown talents. We are creating platforms for the consumer to better their stock in life and therefore unlocking their internal glow for a better tomorrow.”

A rich line-up of local and international dance professionals and celebrities will be part of the judging team. They include Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), Manuela (Germany), Nigeria’s Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, and Poxy (Cameroon).

On-Air personality Dotun will be bringing his energy to the competition as Presenter. For the competition, a theme song was produced by Legendary Beatz and featuring Simi, who is a Glo ambassador.

Also, Glo has set aside N84 million winning prizes for winners in different categories. For the competition, the contestants will be battling it out in Crew Battle, Bboy, Bgirl, Locking, Popping, Krump and Afro Dance.

