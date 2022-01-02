Glitz, Glamour and Pageantry at 2021 Gahawards

Gorgeously dressed guests, jaw-dropping designs, alongside runway fashion show and more were on display at the recently held 9th Gahawards at Monarch Event Centre Lekki, Lagos organised by the Managing Director/CEO GMYT Academy, Princess Kelechi Oghene to celebrate the biggest social impact in Africa and the world. Funke Olaode reports

Dignitaries from all walks of life waltzed into Monarch event centre, Lagos to celebrate with one of their own and Managing Director/CEO GMYT Academy, Princess Kelechi Oghene. A philanthropist and entrepreneur par excellence, Princess Oghene over the years has been consistent with her philanthropic gesture which has impacted many lives particularly those of Nigerian youths; placing them on the pedestal of success.

She was a model and one of the popular faces of Delta Soap. But beyond modelling, this beautiful mother of two has since conquered her world acquiring academic degrees both locally and internationally. A successful fashion entrepreneur, her taste and passion for fashion has seen her presiding over one of the leading fashion institutes in Nigeria, GMYT academy, which has continued to churn out fashion designers with breathtaking designs.

The 9th Gahawards edition saw notable Nigerians being honoured in an enchanting black carpet event that featured an exclusive fashion show from her institute. Over the years, Gahawards has hosted and awarded more than 2,500 dignitaries from different sectors of the economy including former governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Commissioner of Women Affairs Lagos State, Hon Lola Akande, and philanthropist and African real estate Mogul, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo and others.

This year’s Gahawards and its sister arms celebrated the 9th edition of its biggest works, themed: “Surmounting Challenges of Unemployment.”

It was an evening where various awards were lined up to celebrate deserving Nigerians, an occasion where lives were changed and destinies restored. It is worthy to note that a 250 scholarship slot was opened by Princess Oghene through the GMYT foundation in partnership with Gahawards. This is in line with her spirit of determination to empower women and surmount the challenges of unemployment in Nigeria.

GMYT African Humanitarian Awards presented to honour individuals and organizations in various fields whose exemplary efforts have significantly improved the lives of others and consistently contributed in promoting a culture of Peace and humanitarian services.

This Prestigious award also sought to honour those who have demonstrated great courage and creativity in their work with the power to inspire others, the ability to lead and also take responsibility while making decisions in difficult circumstances.

The Gahawards ceremony also featured her designers with a spotlight on their journey, excellence and efforts so far in the GMYT Fashion Academy. The event was about rewarding the most outstanding, dedicated, enterprising of the emerging designers which Oghene believed would serve as a great inspiration for them and their journey ahead. Their collaboration celebrated a climax of 365 days of honest hard work, struggles, achievements, successes of the aspiring designer turned genius designer that passed through GMYT Fashion Academy and GMYT Foundation Programme.

At the end of the glittering evening, 50 awards of excellence were presented to individuals and organizations that have created positive societal change and not only that, whose their exemplary efforts have significantly improved the lives of others, through their humanitarian activities, trade and profession, Among them were Mai Atafo who won Gahawards Iconic Male Designer of the Year and Kola Kuddus who also honoured with Afro-Minimalist Fashion Designer 2021 respectively. Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo won 2021 Gahawards Remarkable Impact in the Education Sector. The Gahawards Remarkable Photographer of the year went to Kelechi Amadiobi. Medlinboss won Gahawards Iconic Celebrity Fashion Stylist of the year which was presented by ex-Miss Tanzania, Ladivamillen. Chairman of the day, Prof. Olu Aina bagged Lifetime Achievements Awards. The memorable evening was supported by consortium limited, Spar Nigeria, itel , Simpli Mi Homes, declan, Revolutionplus, Wema Bank, Keystone Bank, Pascal, casillero del diablo and GMYT Fashion Academy.

Throwing light on the theme of this year’s awards, ‘Surmounting Challenges of Unemployment’, Princess Oghene said within a decade, Nigeria’s fashion industry has grown in size and sophistication, attracting global attention. And going by GDP data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the ‘textile, apparel, and footwear’ sector has averaged growth of 17% since 2010. This rise has been fueled by an increase in demand but also partly by unprecedented initiatives that continue to edge Nigeria into the global fashion consciousness.

“Fashion has since transitioned from the creation of clothes or trending styles to become an industry of a well-oiled working system where everyone works together to achieve a common goal. Fashion is not just a word, it is an industry and a platform for creativity,” she explained.

On how skill acquisition can keep unemployment at bay, Princess Oghene said skill acquisition in the fashion space is one of the most Lucrative ways to empower youths and that is the important work they do at GMYT Fashion Academy where as an institution, it has trained aspiring fashion designers to Genius Fashion designers. “We play our part in alleviating poverty and unemployment challenges by producing the most refined Designers, who in turn provide the best service for their clients. We play an important part in surmounting the challenges of unemployment as we are constantly unveiling the best designers in Nigeria and Africa as a whole that we will always be proud of. Our culture of grooming, the conducive work environment, our constant Stimulating projects, a well-disciplined environment, and professional fashion instructors do not fail to churn out refined designers who go forward to provide the best service for their clients. We believe in the ripple effect theory.”

Princess Oghene’s three platforms under her wings, GMYT Foundation, Gahawards and GMYT Academy have become a trio of formidable social impact in the lives of Nigerian youths. For instance, GMYT Foundation has been a platform used to conduct free entrepreneurial sessions, webinars, workshops, and scholarships worth over 300 million naira, thus creating employment opportunities and empowerment for over a thousand alumni community through her proclaimed initiative is synergizing to promote, support and encourage an entire year of excellent joint efforts.

