Gbajabiamila Mourns Olubadan of Ibadan

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, sent his condolences to the Olubadan royal family, the people and Government of Oyo State.

He said Oba Adetunji, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 93, would be sorely missed by all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ibadan and Yorubaland.

He noted the good leadership the Olubadan provided while he reigned, saying he was an exemplary leader with uncommon love for his people.

He prayed God to find a peaceful resting place for the late Olubadan and console his family and subjects over the loss.

