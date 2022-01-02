For Rochas Okorocha, Is the Storm Not Over?

HighLife

For former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, the street dictum that ‘wahala no dey finish’ is fitting. There was a time when Okorocha could call thunder and lightning on anybody in the South-east, especially in his native Imo. Alas, these days, it appears as though the man has become a dummy target for whoever wants to float into the limelight.

A few days ago, the face of Okorocha once again emerged on the front pages of many newspapers. This was because of a video clip making the rounds within which Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, was seen arrested by the Nigerian Police. The public eye shifted from Nwosu to Okorocha because they suspected that Nwosu’s arrest was almost certainly related to Okorocha.

Unsurprisingly, Okorocha himself has come out to say that there are folks who are still rubbing their palms insidiously as they plot against him. He named names, naturally, and featured the incumbent governor (and his long-time ‘running mate’), Hope Uzodinma, as the leader of these malicious schemers.

For those in the know, the arrested Nwosu does not have enough momentum to offend Uzodinma, assuming that Okorocha’s accusation is true. Even though Nwosu was a governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), it is on account of his being a son-in-law to Okorocha that the calamity befell him. At least, this is what many are saying.

Naturally, Okorocha, as the supposed target of the plot, is not a newcomer to such things. One might even say that since he handed over the Imo governorship seat to Uzodinma, there has been one episode of trouble after another. Even though Okorocha still has a seat in the Imo’s corridor of power (as the Senator representing Imo West), his fortunes have not exactly taken a turn for the better, thanks to his constantly being under duress.

It has been said that ‘wahala no go finish for Okorocha head.’ This is proving to be true. Will the blessings of the New Year protect Okorocha or will it be a case of jumping into the fire from the frying pan? Time will tell.

