Flagbearers in Creative Industry to Shape 2022

The resilience of the creative industry was evident in 2021 as practitioners dived into the depths of their creativity to survive the biting coronavirus pandemic. Their efforts made Nigeria a viable creative capital, attracting international collaborations and recognition while reinforcing the potential of the industry — which spans fashion, music, film, technology, comedy, media — in becoming Nigeria’s biggest

export. As the new year rings in, Funke Olaode and Vanessa Obioha look at the

big players who will shape the industry

Mo Abudu

A big player in the media and entertainment space, Mo Abudu is one of the people to watch out for in the new year. The introduction of EbonyLife Place as a cultural hub in Lagos is only an addition to her string of achievements which include having her TV channel, EbonyLife TV as a case study in Harvard Business School, listed in Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women and invited to join the Academy Awards Membership, the media mogul looks poised to attain more feats in the new year.

Linus Idahosa

A smooth operator, Linus Idahosa belongs to the class of people who are passionate about creating inspiring and successful stories in Africa. Through his company Del York International Group, he has pooled international investors into different sectors of the economy. One of the key sectors where his influence is felt is in the creative sector. Idahosa is the founder of the Del York Creative Academy, a renowned filmmaking institute on the continent. Just before 2021 bowed out, Idahosa alongside his partners and Lagos State Government sealed a deal with a US-based design and production studio Storyland to develop a film city in Lagos. The project which will serve as a leisure, entertainment and learning hub will be domiciled in Ejirin City. The project is a laudable one for the Nollywood industry as it will attract international filmmakers and studios. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Tajudeen Adepetu

Think of the top innovators in the lifestyle and media space and Tajudeen Adepetu’s name will crop up. He is the brain behind the XChange 100, a consortium of event promoters that curate lifestyle and entertainment events for the yuletide season. It was birthed in 2018 and ruled the entertainment scene until the Covid-19 pandemic reared its ugly head and derailed other lofty plans. Nonetheless, Adepetu, often referred to as the godfather of TV and showbiz is eyeing the tech space. He recently rebranded his Consolidated Media Associates into Group8, a lifestyle media and technology company that will provide tech-driven entertainment to its teeming audience across the continent. With the addition of Viral Pro — a platform for hit viral content — to his expensive portfolio, Adepetu’s drive for innovation will continue to peak in 2022.

Burna Boy

Arguably, since 2018, Burna Boy has been on a roll of successes- from clinching local awards to gaining international recognition which was topped last year with his Grammy win. He took the award for Best Global Music Album for his fifth studio album, ‘Twice as Tall’. Again, he is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 64th Grammy Awards for his collaboration with Angelique Kidjo. Will the ‘Wonderful’ crooner continue his winning streak in the new year?

Davido:

2021 made it a decade since Davido stormed the music industry. Once a bright-eyed kid, he grew and became one of the biggest music stars in Africa today. Beyond his music, the artist is recognised for his social advocacy noticed during the EndSARS protests of 2020 as well as his philanthropic gestures which were glimpsed last year when he raised N200 million via a social media challenge. Adjudged by many as the entertainer of the year, it will be interesting to see the new horizons he will sail in 2022.

Wizkid

This mega music star’s wattage is not diminishing any time soon. In the past year, Wizkid was the first Nigeria to have his song in top ten on Billboard Hot 100. If anything, it will continue to amplify as he continues to show relevance and dominance in the music landscape. Now gradually assuming the role of a talent scout with the success of Tems, many will be curious to see how he will leverage this gift in future collaborations. But more importantly, 2022 may be the year Wizkid will bring home another Grammy for himself. Last year, he shared the Grammy spotlight with American singer Beyoncé for their collaboration hit ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

Made Kuti

Coming from a prominent lineage with a string of successes can create a burden of expectation and Omorinmade Anikulapo-Kuti, professionally known as Made is not an exception. The Nigerian Afrobeat singer, songwriter and instrumentalist is the grandson of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and the first son of Femi Kuti. Made embraced music early having grown up in The New Afrika Shrine. He studied music at Trinity Laban Conservatoire. Though he had collaborated with his father a few times, the 25 years old didn’t operate under his father’s shadow for too long. He released his debut album titled ‘Forward’ in 2021.

All eyes will be on Made and his father in 2022 as both fetch nominations in the Global Music Album and Global Music Performance categories. Made shares the spotlight with his father as their collaborative album ‘Legacy +’ receives a nod in the Best Global Music Album album. Femi is no stranger to Grammy nominations. Perhaps, this may just be his lucky year.

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

He is one of Nigeria’s young Turks to watch as the year rolls by. Born in 1991, Aboyeji is a Nigerian entrepreneur and co-founder of Andela. Prior to that, he had served as Managing Director of Flutterwave, a software that can instantly create and manage virtual cards through mobile wallets. Trained at Loyola Jesuit College, the University of Waterloo and Columbia International College, one may conclude that his solid educational background must have prepared him. Visionary, focused, intelligent, Aboyeji’s remarkable exploits haven’t gone unnoticed. In 2019, he was cited as one of the topmost influential Africans by New African Magazine. For Aboyeji, this is just the beginning as 2022 will play a significant role in his career trajectory.

Idris Olorunnimbe

Since the launch of his Ogidi Studios, the media mogul has been keen on skill acquisitions, collaborations and productions that celebrate African heritage. One of the landmark events he has planned for 2022 is the Lagos Independence Festival of Excellence (LIFE) which is a user-driven festival of heritage, culture, diversity and entertainment. In collaboration with Balmoral Group, the festival will debut on October 1, 2022.

Chioma Ude

Following the successful outing of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) last year, it is apparent that Ude is bringing the international spotlight to Nollywood. The 10th anniversary of the festival featured the Smithsonian National Museum for African History and Culture and led conversations on co-production within and outside Africa. As the festival gears up for another edition this year, expectations are high on what form the festival will take.

Darey and Deola Art-Alade

The power couple musician Darey Art-Alade and his wife birthed the Livespot X Festival, a platform for top-notch events for the Detty December period. Although, COVID-19 restrictions prevented the festival from being held in 2020, the couple brought back the festival last year with headline concerts and other events. The 10-day festival paraded music concerts headlined by top musicians like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and the newly reconciled twin sensation P-Square.

A major highlight of their career last year was the unveiling of the Livespot Entertainment Centre, a multi-sensory venue for experiential events.

P-Square

Peter and Paul Okoye’s reconciliation was one of the highlights of last year. After almost five years of discord and pursuing a solo career, the twins finally settled their differences and had a reunion concert where they publicly apologised to their fans.

However, many will be interested in how they bounce back to the music scene which has more players now. Will they release a new album? Will they stick to their old sounds or introduce a fresh sound? How lasting will the union be?

Fireboy DML

2021 was a good year for Fireboy DML. His music topped charts and fetched him more popularity. To close the year, the ‘Vibrations’ singer teamed up with the English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran for the remix of his hit single ‘Peru’. At the time of this report, the song has reached top six on UK Apple chart surpassing the legendary Christmas anthem, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas.’ He is one of the young artists whose sounds will be defining the new year.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

