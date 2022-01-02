Fire Guts AEDC Sub-station, Throws Parts of Minna into Blackout

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) 33kva sub-station in Minna, Niger State has again been gutted by fire — the second time within two months.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

The cause of the fire incident is not known but independent investigations by THISDAY revealed that the outbreak could have been caused by the obsolete nature of the equipment.

It was gathered that despite several complaints made to the authorities of the AEDC headquarters in Abuja for the replacement of the equipment, some installed more than 25 years ago, no action has been taken by the Disco.

As a result of the fire incident, several parts of Minna are now without electricity, a situation that may linger for days.

The areas experiencing power outage as a result of the inferno include: Tunga, Farm Centre, M I Wushishi Housing Estate, David Mark Road, Maitumbi, Gurusu, Emir of Minnas’ Palace, Anguwan sarkin and Anguwan Daji.

Other areas are Sabon Gari, Limawa, Morris fertilizer, Police Barracks, Keteren Gwari, Airport quarters and the Commissioners quarters areas.

The management of AEDC, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed the incident, saying: “There was another fire incident which occurred this morning at 33kv Power House Injection Substation, which damaged our equipmen.”

The statement, which did not state the cause of the fire outbreak, added that: “However, our team of engineers are working seriously to address the problem.

“We regret any inconvenience that this may have caused our customers at this period.”

AEDC promised to ensure normal supply of electricity is restored as soon the problem is resolved.

Meanwhile, an estate owned by the Ijebu Community in Minna, the state capital, was also gutted by fire on Sunday.

The estate with some five flats was located at Gidan Mangoro area in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The fire was reported to have originated from the electric pole from where the estate was served with electricity.

One of the Ijebu Community leaders, Mr Adegbenga Lawal, confirmed the incident, saying everything in the flats was burnt to ashes.

The situation, Lawal said, was made more serious by the abscence of occupants of three of the four flats who travelled for Christmas and new year celebrations.

The only family left in the estate, a father and two of his children, came out with only their underwears, he said.

