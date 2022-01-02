City Move 11 Points Clear after Incident-packed Clash with Arsenal

PREMIER LEAGUE

Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal 2-1 in an incident-packed encounter to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

That advantage will be cut to some extent today when second-placed Chelsea host third-placed Liverpool, although no team has failed to win the Premier League title when beginning the new year with a lead as big as City’s.

Arsenal looked to have held out for a draw, but Rodri steered in a loose ball in the 93rd minute to help City claim an 11th successive league win in a game that also had two major VAR incidents and an avoidable red card for Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The hosts were the better side early on at Emirates Stadium, and Bukayo Saka swept in a deserved opener to finish off a slick move before the Gunners self-destructed after the break.

Riyad Mahrez levelled from the penalty spot after Bernardo Silva was brought down by Granit Xhaka, referee Stuart Attwell overturning his initial decision after viewing the pitchside monitor.

Arsenal felt aggrieved at that call after their own shouts for a penalty in the first half were denied following a long VAR check for Ederson’s tackle on Martin Odegaard.

But one minute after conceding from a penalty Gabriel was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for trying to scuff up the spot and the second for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta was forced to watch from home following a positive Covid-19 test, remain fourth in the table.

Elsewhere, Davinson Sanchez scored a 96th-minute winner as Tottenham continued their push for a Premier League top-four place with a last-gasp 1-0 victory over struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.

Defender Sanchez headed in from Son Heung-min’s cross as Antonio Conte continued his unbeaten league start with Spurs, who climbed to fifth in the table.

Similarly, West Ham United survived a late fightback by Crystal Palace to start the new year with a narrow 3-2 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park.

The three points move David Moyes’ side back up to fifth in the table above Tottenham Hotspur, who had claimed an added-time winner at Watford earlier on Saturday.

