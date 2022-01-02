Buhari Mourns Olubadan of Ibadanland

* Says he was a visionary leader

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, the royal family, the Olubadan-in-council and the people of Ibadan on the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The president, in a release on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, stressed that the late Kabiyesi was a visionary and compassionate leader, who used the spheres of his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

While his demise understandably leaves a huge void to fill, the president urged the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

As the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland get underway in Ibadan, President Buhari trusted that the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.

He prayed God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.

