Alleged Plot against Oyetola Thickens

It is impossible not to have troubles in this world. To every individual, there is a measure of distress that fortifies self-identity and self-assurance. Too little is too little, too much is too much. For Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, the current narrative is that the troubles around him are too much and are likely heavier than ten men can bear. And this is because the ‘donors’ of these troubles might be folks that Oyetola can see.

Being a state governor is no easy task. The requirements and responsibilities of the office are far more difficult to shoulder than is evident to the public. Oyetola, in the last three years, has managed to shoulder these responsibilities. At the same time, he has had to deal with rumours of plots that are being cultivated against him.

In the last few days, the numbers of these rumours have increased drastically. Many claim that Oyetola is on his way out of the Osun Government House. This is not only because — as these folks have observed — Oyetola has delivered significantly less than he has promised, but also because his opponents are closer to their goals now than at the beginning of 2021.

While folks ordinarily knew about Oyetola’s supposed administrative deficiencies before now, there is a seeming increased emphasis on these failings. Analysts have speculated that the renewed focus on Oyetola’s shortcomings is a deliberate attempt to undermine any support he might amass before July 16, 2022.

There is another group of analysts who are convinced that Oyetola’s chief adversary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, is far less likely to campaign against him compared to members of his cabinet. These folks are the ones advising Oyetola to look ‘inwards’ and he might be surprised to find that the parasites in his cabinet are doing far more than passively increasing his burdens.

Indeed, the plot thickens ahead of the next governorship election in Osun. Whether Oyetola will emerge victoriously or be sidelined completely is something that is best left to the voters.

