Accolades for Olanrewaju Suraju

When talking about a formidable civil rights activist with domestic and international veneration, Comrade Olanrewaju Suraju perfectly fits the bill.

The enigmatic and resourceful Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resources Centre, has carved a distinct niche for himself in the world of social justice and activism, thereby evoking admiration and respect in the industry.

A few days ago, the anti-corruption czar was fittingly named among the 100 Most Influential Civil Society Leaders in Nigeria, a feat that has drawn accolades from those who have been following his outstanding narrative of activism for over two decades.

The list, which was compiled by the umbrella body of NGOs in the country, the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO), comprised well-known civil society actors who have been at the forefront of social justice activism in the country for many years.

Notable names in the list include renowned activist and Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi; Founder, Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND), Hafsat Abiola-Castello; First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi and two former presidents of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Mr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), and Mrs Ayo Obe.

Also on the list are former First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs Toyin Saraki; Executive Director, Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun; Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy (PLAC), Clement Nwankwo and Lagos Lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), among others.

For the University of Manchester’s graduate, his resilience to stay true to the principle of integrity and assertive leadership for people’s service is the secret behind his mastery and achievements.

