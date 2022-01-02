Abuja Businesswoman, Habiba Abubakar’s Beautiful Idea

Society Watch

Popular Abuja-based businesswoman, Hajia Habiba Abubakar, is not your kind of entrepreneur who loves to court the media over her achievements. She is not a blowhard like some rich millionaires. Yet the successful business mogul is, indeed, someone who must be taken as a role model by anyone coming into the industry, as she is acknowledged to know the rudiment of entrepreneurship.

At the moment, the Kano State-born business magnate is said to be having everything falling in the right places for her.

As a businesswoman, she has worked so hard to make a name in the industry; and many attest to the fact that she holds the magic wand that can turn the fortunes of any moribund business around.

Her exciting journey and success in the business sector started a long time ago when she was still very young. In fact, when many of her mates were still doubtful of their future, the beautiful woman already had her future in her hands. For her, opportunities abide everywhere, except for those who have set some limitations for themselves.

Though the renowned philanthropist disappeared from public consciousness, thereby setting many tongues wagging about her whereabouts, an impeccable source revealed that the brainy woman who has succeeded in a male-dominated milieu is investing heavily in the hospitality business in her hometown, Kano.

The source revealed further that her incursion in the sector is beginning to send jitters down the spines of many who are aware of her Midas touch.

The reason, according to the source, is that “Hajia does not do her things in half-measure; so, her guest house is set to set a standard in the sector across the state when completed.”

