Abiodun, AbdulRazaq, Gbenga Daniel, Others Honour Otunba Bimbo Ashiru on Birthday, 30th Wedding Anniversary

Time is an interesting concept. On the one hand, it logs the movements of our lives. On the other hand, it corroborates the fact that we are alive, ageing, and still pushing against the manacles of stagnation. Otunba Bimbo Ashiru is one of the best examples of us — we measure his progress with time and celebrate the fact that his advancement covers more than one aspect.

Ashiru’s face is usually on the front pages of newspapers this time of the year. As one of the most prominent individuals in Nigeria’s high society, the man’s reputation and personal prestige precede him. Nevertheless, the driving factor behind these characteristics of his is the web of relationships that he has built over the years with his conscience, his wife, his friends, and associates, and everybody else around.

A few days ago, very prominent personalities gathered together to celebrate Ashiru. As expected, the focus was on the web of relationships. Thus, alongside his birthday, these individuals raised their glasses to Ashiru in unconcealed commemoration of his 30th wedding anniversary.

Hosting the top society characters, Ashiru and his wife of 30 years, Olukemi, went out of their way to make them feel welcome. Among these individuals that were at the Ashiru’s Ikoyi home in Lagos were Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Abiodun’s predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; top media personalities, Bisi Olatilo, Bashorun Dele Momodu; and many others.

It has become a tradition for Ashiru and his wife to open their home to distinguished friends every December 26. These friends, in return, honour their hosts with their goodwill and prayers for the pending new year. Considering that Ashiru always makes significant advancements in his administrative career and businesses, one can argue that Governor Abiodun and his band of well-wishers do not eat and drink the Ashirus’ food and wine for nothing. 2021 was no different, so 2022 will not be.

