A TEST FOR HUMANITY

There are a lot of sick people in the world, and I am not just referring to those with COVID but rather those that have obtained test kits and are now selling them for extravagant prices. There are also those that are probably selling fake tests too.

This is a time when we want to see the best of people and it is so apparent in our medical workers, but we all need to be our best by getting those vaccinations, staying safe by wearing masks and isolating if we have too.

Let’s make 2022 a great year.

– Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

