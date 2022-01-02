A Decade of Love as Leke, Titi Adeboye Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

HighLife

Love is a beautiful thing and marriage is often the crown of this beauty. This is the sentiment that comes to mind upon realizing that some folks have managed to maintain their devotion to their partners. The son of Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Leke Adeboye, is one of such lucky people. His union, now 10 years, is as beautiful as it is fulfilling.

Pastor Leke and his wife, Titilope, are really a match made in the halls of heaven. A few days ago, both of them celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, grateful to God for His staying love in their relationship. As expected of their progressiveness, both Leke and Titilope demonstrated their mutual commitment to the 10-year-old union on social media.

Leke wrote that he had “found our wedding reception bag from 10 years ago. It last[ed] as long as we have. Where is your own reception bag or wedding IV?”

Titilope, on the other hand, wrote that “What shall we say unto the Lord, all we have to say is thank you, Lord! Thank you Abba father for 10 years of unmerited love, grace, favour! You have been so good to us.”

From their words, one can sense that steadfastness that is missing in many new marriages.

Leke and Titilope tied the nuptial knot in 2011. Since then, God has graciously added three other individuals to the pair, all three of whom the elderly Adeboye treats as more than his grandchildren, but his pride and joy. Then again, Daddy GO (as he is called) is supposed to be unbiased, so it may be argued that he loves all his grandchildren equally.

Even so, Leke and Titilope’s anniversary is bound to have delighted Pastor Adeboye who has been married to Leke’s Mother since 1967. Evidently, Leke is following in his father’s footsteps. In today’s world of unreasonable trends, the anniversary of Leke and Titilope is an indication that all things good are not dead.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

