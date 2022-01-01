Zee Zee Drops His Much Anticipated EP, “No Days Off”

Nigerian artiste, David Alozie Temitope Wabara known by his stage name Zee Zee is basking in the joy of his new Extend Play titled No Days Off which he just released. Speaking during a about the EP he shared that, “No Days Off is more than just an EP for me; it is all I have been working on for the past 15 plus years of my life.”

According to him, the EP represents growth and grind is a product of perseverance and self-belief. “I hope it will resonate with those like me that refuse to give up, those that don’t get stuck in a present in which they don’t belong but rather fight daily to make sure they land in a future they know they are destined for,” he stated.

The EP, which is made up of 12 songs, include tracks such as “Lit” that Zee Zee considered his favourite. “It is the track I love to perform the most because the beat, produced by Belgian producer, i2hiigh, is intense and very aggressive,” he explained.

Other tracks on the album include “My name” and “Dichon Que.” “My Name”, he explained, is a track that evolved out of a nasty experience.

“The song was a consequence of being invited to perform at an event but ended up denied the opportunity by a DJ who insisted that he didn’t have my songs which I had earlier submitted the previous week. So it is an outcry of frustration over the nonsense an undiscovered artist has to go through to promote his art,” he explained. “Dichon Que” on the other hand came out of his play with words. “It is a summer happy track where I allowed myself to be more musical and allow for musical expression, using more languages experimenting with the melodies and tricks I learnt over the years,” Zee Zee clarified.

The new EP was a product of two years of hard work, according to the artiste. “The EP was entirely home-recorded and Engineered by myself and it was recorded in four different countries which were England, Nigeria, Canada and the United States of America,” Zee Zee disclosed.

