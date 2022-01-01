Riveton Homes & Properties launches Laguna Beach Apartments

Fast rising real estate and hospitality company, Riveton Homes & Properties has launched the first ever beach apartment in Lekki- Scheme II.

Named Laguna Beach Apartments, it is the first of its kind and it gives potential clients the opportunity to love the euphoric life and also generate income at the same time.

Laguna Beach Apartments consists of three (3) types of apartments which are Studio Apartment, 1 Bedroom Apartment and 2 Bedroom Apartment.

Speaking during the launch, Managing Director of the company, Rilwan Atiku said it is a project for the young and the young at heart.

His words: “Laguna Beach Apartments gives you the platinum real estate opportunity at your fingertips.

“Riveton Homes & Properties also has a co-ownership program called Riveton Co-ownership Program. (RIVCO). This Program enables one to invest in any apartment launched by Riveton Homes & Properties with a friend or family member as the case maybe.

“All the apartments are smart and also come with all the modern and chic features to make your living experience priceless.

“Some of the features of these apartments include; free and easy access to the beach, in-house laundry services, open plan kitchen, metered water and electricity, lifetime membership to Laguna Beach Club, minimalistic architectural design etc.”

The price for the Laguna Beach Apartments ranges from 13million to 29million naira and interested buyers can secure theirs with an initial deposit of 2.5million naira.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

