Repent or Be Destroyed by God, Baptist Church Tells Trouble Makers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President of the Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Adelani Akanji, has advised all those perpetrating criminal acts against innocent Nigerians to change their ways or expect the wrath of God in the New Year.

In his New Year message, Akanji said the passing year was very tormenting on Nigerians but expressed the hope that the New Year will see an end to the tribulations and afflictions.

He said: “Those who trust in the arms of flesh will fail, all those weapons of war that people are carrying will be destroyed unless there is repentance. Therefore, this is a year of God being glorified and if God will be glorified, let us be ready for His strange methods.

“It doesn’t matter what the reality looks like in Nigeria, this year 2022, expect God’s strange method. This year, you will be assisted, God will be on your side like He assisted the Israelites.

“Finally, to the evildoers, this year your time is up. Stop pursuing innocent people of this country, stop pursuing children of God, stop pursuing the people of Nigeria because as you keep pursuing them, you will enter into destruction and God will be glorified.

“God will be glorified this year and I pray that we will experience his glory but on what side will you be? Be on the side of those that will be assisted and those who are assisted will look and see the destruction of the enemy. This year, we will, with our eyes, see the destruction of the enemies of this nation.”

Those who are pursuing Nigeria to destroy it will themselves be destroyed.”

