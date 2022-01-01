Nollywood’s Brilliance at Inkblot’s 10th Anniversary

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The crème de la crème of the entertainment, fashion, business and media worlds came out in their numbers recently to celebrate with leading film production powerhouse, Inkblot Productions on its 10th-year anniversary gala which coincided with the exclusive premiere of its latest blockbuster, Superstar, in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment, at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island Lagos.

The star studded night saw Nollywood brilliance shone supreme with movie stars and filmmakers like Dakore Egbuson, Niyi Akinmolayan, Adunni Ade, Stan Nze, Pere Egbi, Bucci Franklin, Beverly Naya, Shawn Faqua, and more lighting up the big event. The music stage where a full live band performed some irresistible Nigerian classics got guests showing off dance steps. It was an effusive moment so to describe the feelings in celebration of the milestone.

Inkblot co-founders Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, and Damola Ademola also chronicled their amazing feats of the last 10 years and reeled out what is next for the production house. With an emphasis on humility, excellence, and execution, Inkblot has built a truly remarkable company over the past decade.

Over the past decade, Inkblot has been committed to delivering premium, entertaining films that tell diverse stories from Nigeria and around the world.

With its partners and some of the best filmmakers out there, the 10-year anniversary of the Inkblot, which grew from humble beginnings to become one of the leading production companies in Nigeria, that made some of the biggest hits in the Nigerian film industry including The Wedding Party series, The New Money Series, The Set Up, Up North, Who’s The Boss, Charge and Bail, and many more.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

