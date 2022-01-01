NBA Games Airing Live on DStv, GOtv

DStv Confam and GOtv Max customers can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The 2021-22 season will continue till January 6, 2022.

The first of two live NBA Regular Season games this week arrives on the evening of Friday 31 December, as the Boston Celtics welcome the Phoenix Suns to the TD Garden in Massachusetts at 7pm live on ESPN (DStv channel 218 and GOtv channel 37).

January 2 then features a clash between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks at 9:30pm live on ESPN (DStv channel and GOtv channel 37).

