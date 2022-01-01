Maduka Okoye: Torn between Club and Country

Baring any unforeseen circumstance, Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye should be between the sticks for Nigeria when the three-time champions kick off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign but the Watford-bound shot stopper is at a delima between saving Sparta Rotterdam from relegation and helping Nigeria to a fourth AFCON win after his request for an early return from Cameroon

The 22-year-old shot-stopper is expected to be between the sticks when the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off, but he may not get to finish the tournament should Nigeria go far after Sparta Rotterdam coach Henk Fraser has suggested that Maduka Okoye should make an early return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Watford bound goalkeeper is one of the key players at the Sparta Stadion. However, his brilliance has not been complemented by his teammates as The Castle Lords currently sit 17th in the Eredivisie.

Sparta Rotterdam have won just two of their last 13 Eredivisie games, and they currently risk relegation, as they are three points away from safety.

Due to this reason, Fraser wants his star player to return to the Netherlands, even if it would mean that Okoye leaves the Super Eagles camp before the end of their AFCON campaign.

“I understand that the final of the Africa Cup and the Rotterdam derby will be on the same date,” Fraser told FCUpdate.

“I think he will go there, but he owes it to Sparta. So I think he’s nice after the first, maybe should come home in the second round.”

The AFCON kicks off on January 9th and ends on February 6. This means that if Nigeria reached the competition’s final, Okoye would miss Sparta Rotterdam’s first three Eredivisie fixtures after the mid-season break.

Okoye caused a major scare to Nigeria fourth African Cup of Nations ambition when he recently got injured but has since recovered.

He suffered a shoulder injury in Sparta Rotterdam’s 1-0 loss to Ajax in the Eredivisie encounter.

The 22-year-old was replaced in the 24th minute after he collided with an opponent with reports showing that the goalkeeper suffered a shoulder injury, sparking fears over his availability for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Okoye played a crucial role in Nigeria’s progress to the play-off round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after they finished top of their Group C ahead of Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu, has expressed delight following the return to action of Okoye.

The three-time African champions were handed an AFCON boost after the Watford new signing returned to action for his Dutch club against Vitesse last Saturday.

Okoye featured for the entire 90 minutes, much to the delight of Agu.

“I was very delighted and relieved to see Maduka Okoye in action,” the goalkeeper trainer told PUNCH Sports Extra.

“I have always stressed that he would be available for the AFCON despite fears across the media.

“We monitored him and were always in contact with him. He told us he would be available for the weekend game and I am very happy because that’s the most important thing.

“We want all our players healthy ahead of the AFCON and that means we have all our players available for selection. They are all in good form and it means the competition is high and for us, that is where we want to be – where we find it difficult to pick our number one choice because of the fierce competition. It is good for the team as well.””

Okoye is indeed confident the Super Eagles can win a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.

The 22-year-old will be appearing in his first major competition with Nigeria after helping the Super Eagles secure a place in the AFCON finals and he had stated that his main objective is to help the Super Eagles win the ultimate prize in Cameroon.

Okoye is one of the first players to pay tribute to erstwhile National team Manager, Gernot Rohr after he was fired as Super Eagles coach.

Rohr took a gamble with Okoye then in the German fourth division and today the shot stopper has signed a contract effective January 1, 2022, to join Watford in the Premier League.

“You turned my young football career around, helped me and gave this career a big boost!” Okoye saluted on social media

“You let me do what I have always dreamed of – playing for my fatherland Nigeria.

“Thank you for almost three amazing years, your support and your trust.

“I am wishing you the best Coach Rohr.”

Okoye made his Super Eagles debut in a friendly against mighty Brazil in 2019.

He has since become the country’s No 1 goalkeeper.

