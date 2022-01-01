House Minority Caucus Urges APC-led FG to Be Remorseful for its Failures

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to be remorseful for its failures.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, said this in his New Year message to Nigerians where it urged the APC government to do a deeper introspection, change its corrupt ways and focus on the well-being of the people ahead of its exit in 2023.

It said: “More importantly, the Minority Caucus counsels the APC-led federal government to be remorseful for its failures, use the New Year for deeper introspection, change its corrupt ways and focus on the wellbeing of the people ahead of its exit in 2023.”

The caucus urged the APC administration to take urgent steps to tackle poverty, unemployment, high costs and infrastructural retrogression by growing the productive sector and allowing hard working and creative Nigerians, especially the youths to be meaningfully engaged, instead of resorting to false performance claims.

It also urged the APC government to have a rethink on its borrowing spree and reckless accumulation of debts, which have placed a huge economic burden on the nation.

It added, “Furthermore, the APC-led government should end its lip service and adopt proactive measures to decisively tackle escalated acts of terrorism under its watch. Our citizens have suffered a lot and the New Year should usher in a new lease of life.”

The caucus assured that as representatives of the people, it remains unwavering in the insistence on accountability and delivery in all sectors of our national life.

In that regard, it noted that the caucus has set out strategic templates for enactment of critical legislations as well as intensified oversight activities to ensure greater productivity, check corruption, plug all areas of waste and see to it that budgeted resources are used only for the well-being of the people and development of our country.

The Minority Caucus insisted that it remains resolute on issues related to the amendment of the Electoral Act and other matters geared towards credible, free and fair elections that will, in2023, usher in a government that truly derives from the people and has their well-being at heart. In this task, all hands must be on the deck.

