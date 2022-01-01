Hope and Sherry Gbagi Garlands for Igiedesiri, Abohosiri of Ughievwen Kingdom

Milestone

Sunny Igboanugo

Oginigbo is indescribably beautiful! A bustling rural community in Otujeremi, Ugheli South Local Government Area of Delta, it sleeps and wakes up with nature. As you are separated from the chaotic, staccato noise of the hustle and bustle of Warri and bid goodbye to the misty air, the after-effect of gas flaring, one of the menaces in the crude oil production process, which continues to underscore the many contradictions of Nigeria’s bipolar history, the cleansing process begins in and out of your physical system.

Not only that your eardrums secure some form of freedom from the heavy assault of human and machine noise, but your lungs and other internal organs too. They witness some burnishing and gradual regeneration leading to massive relief.

Welcome to the countryside. Observe that even the earth itself appears quite enchanting. Notice that unlike the red earth that creases the air with dust, leaving the firmament discoloured and ugly, the white sand, like the seashore of the beach, one of the features that strikes an observant eye as you hit Effurun in the city of Warri, stretches all through down to the hinterlands.

Then Oginigbo, the resplendent community hits you as you travel further. As a first timer, it might be a further advantage to decline a car ride. Accept to travel in keke, or okada to enable a better view. You may have many things to thank nature for when you savour the complete effect. The lush greens from the mangroves leave you breathless, especially if you are lover of trees and the flora.

The effect of this thick vegetation could mean that erosion might not be a problem, just as it might serve as a buffer to wedge flood damage on the freshly-tarred road running through it. You simply felt the panorama like lullaby serenading the soul as speed through as your eyes strain to capture the much they could. No wonder this place, they say, is another stronghold for trees, wildlife and even highly-prized ornamental animals.

There might be the debate yet as to between the bright lights of the skyscrapers, the complicated bridges and road networks, the hustle and bustle, and other concomitant features of the big cities, and the caressing quietude of the countrysides, which is preferable. In fact, the late Owelle of Onitsha, Nnamdi Azikiwe, advised some areas must be left in their natural states and that not everywhere should be developed. To demonstrate that he left his Inosi Onira Retreat in the busy city of Onitsha, to take residence at his Onuiyi Haven in Nsukka, a nondescript, lonely and quiet ambience in the university town. To the present day naturalists, Oginigbo emphasises this as man’s best friend. The Owelle, went on to live for 96 years, far more than others who chose otherwise. Perhaps, he could have lived more, if the development he feared had not met him in his chosen abode.

Tucked between these lush vegetation and exquisite ambiance, in Oginigbo, the country home of Sherry and Hope Gbagi seemed to introduce a different dimension of how modernity and nature could cohabit in a marriage of conviviality. Both seem to not only complement, but actually celebrate each other by exacerbating the beauty of both sides.

It was the point of convergence on this day, as a flurry marked the preparations for one of the major events the community would witness in 2921. The pair had made the list of the candidates to be conferred with traditional titles at the grand finale of the activities marking the tenth coronation anniversary of Okobare of Ughierwen Kingdom, Mathew Ediri Egbi, Owahwa 11.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, December 9, must meet what one of the participants in the beehive referred as The Gbagi Standard – perfection.

But for many of the visitors to this ancient community, especially those from the cities, where the environment presents a different picture, it was not all about the stream of activities, but more of what nature had on the offer. It was pure bliss watching the sunlight cascading down the firmament, offering an enchanting vista as the night met the day in the dimming shade. Early risers were lucky too to witness the exciting display of picturesque scenery created by the rising sun in-between the trees of the mangrove.

Behold culture and tradition! It was a different demesne decked in colours and concepts, at the palace of the Okobare.

Lined up on the dais in front of the Ogwan Uririn Ughievwen, Ughievwen Memorial Pavilion on this particular were the traditional power of the ancient stool. Decked in dominant colours of red and white, they exuded all the powers of the traditional institution common in rural African communities.

Accentuated by gaily-dressed men and women, who came in their best outfits and titled men and women, the atmosphere created a galaxy of rich colours and beauty.

Then, came the cultural displays that took the centre-stage at different times, intermittently to give the crowd, especially the visitors more than enough to cheer. They included the dance of the maidens – young, adolescent girls, who put their innocence on display in their natural state, to underscore the untainted purity and pristine lifestyle usually required as part of the development of women before marriage in typical African societies. Young men flipping into the air and balancing on the ground in beautiful acrobatics that synchronised with the music and other telling unique stories by their costumes and dance-steps were on hand, as teasers that kept the crowd pretty occupied even before the emergence of the monarch.

For lovers of seafood and other local delicacies, the event also provided an opportunity to taste the best. Locals displaying trays of well-spiced edible worms, prawns, snails, made brisk businesses as they moved in different, to caress their taste-buds and satisfy their desires.

Underscoring the fact that here in this kingdom, nothing seems to happen out of sync, everything appeared to follow a predetermined sequence of traditional order.

So, as the music blasted from the different dance troupes, as the chiefs of the kingdom did their thing, while expectant candidates rest waited to join the exclusive class of title holders, the door to the pavilion opened, heralding the emergence of the monarch.

At exactly 12.35 pm, the Okobare, Owahwa 11, stepped out with the the flourish and regal splendour emblematic of the measured gait of an African royalty. Five minutes later, at 12.40pm, the chiefs, including the ones waiting to be conferred, went to pay homage.

In a short message, he greeted his subjects and visitors, wishing them well and emphasising that his kingdom welcomed everyone, irrespective of individual leaning and political persuasions. “Whether you’re APC, PDP, APGA or any party, you are welcome to my palace,” he said.

Stressing that the Ughievwen kingdom was known for peaceful and harmonious relationship with other kingdoms in the state and the country as a whole, he called on investors to take advantage of the peaceful nature of the kingdom to invest in the area.

Echoing the message of the monarch, Sam Oyevbaire, former Minister of Information and Culture, and a high chief in the kingdom, who said that the ceremony was to honour outstanding sons and daughters of the land, who had made the community proud, explained that the reason for the recognition was not all about the wealth, but the recipients must add the virtues of untainted records of good character, exemplary leadership and contribution to the overall well-being of the land.

They must not only strive to conquer outside and bring laurels back home, they must also serve as the beacon to illuminate the way for people by the symbolic lifestyles they must be associated with, adding that the recipients had discharged themselves in this regard.

So, at exactly 1.45pm Hope Gbagi, Head of Sales (HOS) at the Intercontinental Distillers became the Igiedesiri of Ughievwen kingdom. He was handed the certificate by the traditional ruler, after sprinkling his bare body with white powder. After about an hour it was the turn of madam, who was equally conferred with the title of Abohosiri. Both titles were meant to depict the reflections of what the two represent in the community. Igiedesiri literally means the Road to Blessing, while Abohosiri, means the Hand of Peace. The apt expression is that through the hand of peace, the road to the blessing of the kingdom, had been paved.

Thereafter, all road once again, led to Oginigbo, for a grand reception and entertainment of guests. There, apart from the well known foreign and Nigerian dishes, were the local Urhobo delicacies. Many of those who had heard of the wonders of Owoh soup and starch as one of the best dishes there is in Nigeria since the discovery of fresh fish pepper soup and plantain, it was time to confirm. Many of them indeed, gave the testimony in the affirmative.

“If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets like Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause to say, ‘Here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.”

These lines, could have been directed at Hope Gbagi, who is no stranger to traditional titles – the Aare of Akorede of Okaland in Ondo State, the Erhukugbe of Ughelli, and the Ajiroghene of Olomo Kingdom – not only for doing his job well, but for his love for fellow human beings and the society at large.

Highly elated at the recognition, the quintessential professional, humanist and avid sportsman, who is currently the Chairman of the Tennis Section of the Lagos Country Club (LCC-TS), Gbagi said the gesture would push him more into what he sees as a natural course of events – to contribute positively to the society.

Memories are sure to linger, especially for the visitors, after the first class hospitality of the Gbagis during the event. But more, there would be memories of wonderful Urhobo cusines, of the rich culture of the people – the flip dancers, edible worms and seafood delicacies. Above all, there would be memories of Oginigbo, a community that sleeps and wakes up with nature.

