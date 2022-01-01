Gbajabiamila Calls for Renewed Hope, Commitment to Nation’s Aspirations

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with Nigerians for marking the end of the year 2021 peacefully and ushering in the New Year 2022.

The Speaker in a statement said though 2021 was tough in view of the challenges that the citizens grappled with, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 promised to be better.

Gbajabiamila urged the citizens to renew their hope in Nigeria and show more commitment to their fatherland for the country to move to the next level of growth and development.

While paying glowing tributes to those Nigerians who made sacrifices for the country to remain united in the outgoing year, he expressed optimism that Nigeria would come out better and stronger from its current challenges.

He called for more vigilance in view of the security situation in some parts of the country.

“Our greatest strength as Nigerians lies in our fortitude and our ability to come together to achieve grand visions despite our differences. This moment in our history requires embracing these strengths more than ever. In the new year, let us focus on the things that bring us together,” he said.

