Ganduje Preaches Reconciliation, Peace Building in 2022

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that year 2022 should usher in a new era of peace and reconciliation among political parties’ stakeholders in the state and the country in general.

He said the next few months should also be for internal democracy to flourish where political parties are expected to produce more credible representatives at various levels who have the capacity and ability to win elections and subsequently build on laudable programmes and policies initiated by the past leaders.

In a New Year message issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor said from all indications recent event in Kano is likely to bring a new dawn in political history of the state.

He said the event, which saw Kano political gladiators emphasising on the need for reconciliation, elicited excitement from the people of Kano State who have been yearning for the much-needed peace and conciliation in order to advance the cause for proper development in the political terrain and the society at large.

The statement noted with concern over the spate of insecurity across the country in addition to the ravaging poverty as a result of the economic hardship in the country.

He, however, expressed the hope that despite the challenges, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been making frantic efforts to see the proper implementation of its policies and programmes targeted at reducing the suffering of the people.

The governor also assured that his administration, which the 2022 budget prioritises the completion of projects, is determined to make things better for the people through its rural transformation as well as economic empowerment programmes.

While felicitating with the people on the New Year, Ganduje also called for unity and prayers for Nigeria and particularly for religious leaders to preach the message of peace, tolerance and harmonious relationship amidst the challenges.

