Flour Mills Appreciates Customers, Trade Partners

Omolabake Fasogbon

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. (FMN) has expressed appreciation to its customers and trade partners at its annual Customer forum and awards ceremony that held in Lagos.

According to the company, the gesture was part of the company’s commitments to ensuring growth of partners, in addition to collaborating and investing in them.

Managing Director of Foods Division, FMN, Devlin Hainsworth stated that the occasion also afforded the organisation an opportunity to reward its distributors who had consistently demonstrated high volumes across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

“Working with our esteemed trade partners, FMN has remained consistent with its purpose of feeding the nation every day. We have been doing this for over 61 years and are determined to continue on this course.

“To do so effectively across the length and breadth of the country, we need long-term partnerships with dealers who have the infrastructure, technical expertise, and local knowledge necessary to ensure that our products reach the final mile. Feeding the nation is a huge undertaking, which we have assessed in collaboration with our trade partners who share our vision, even as we continue to explore additional undiscovered potential for growth.”

Remarking, FMN’s Head of Sales, B2B, Paul Udochi assured of improved relationships with the partners.

He said, “We are a customer-centric organisation, which is why we’ve reserved time at this event to recognise our customers and reassure them of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

“We will remain constant and do everything possible to assist our consumers. We will continue to assist them in developing their skills and capabilities for growth. We will work to ensure that we grow together in the future since they are a critical component of the business”.

All trade partners were awarded new Samsung A72 mobile phones, while others who had been recognised as high performers received additional awards such as bags of flour products and the star award of 12-ton, 15-ton, and 20-Ton Utility Trucks.

Commenting, CEO of Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Limited and one of the awardees, Mr. Adegboyega Badejo said, “I am ecstatic. This is a significant accomplishment for me. I am going back home with a brand new 20-ton truck. I promise to continue to give it my all to ensure that I continue to win. Thank you, FMN.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

