Finally, MFM Recovers Stolen U.S. Church Branch, Bank Accounts

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), a prayer and deliverance church in Nigeria with branches in all continents of the world, has recovered it’s Maryland, USA branch stolen from it by the branch pastor, his wife, and 11 others.

According to a statement by the Church yesterday, it also recovered other church assets belonging to MFM, including bank accounts earlier converted to personal use by the pastor and his co-conspirators.

The feat is sequel to a long-drawn litigation, which got a head on October 22, 2021 when the pastor, his wife the 11 others lost their legal action to retain their stolen church and other assets of the church, including the bank accounts.

A judge heard the trial and found in favor of Mountain of Fire against all defendants.

The judge entered judgement requiring the pastor and the co- defendants to return the real property, bank accounts, assets and awarded Mountain of Fire damages and attorney’s fees.

The church properties located at 5503 & 5506, Church Road in Bowie were returned as was the money remaining in the bank accounts.

The defendants; however, refused to satisfy the remainder of the judgement totaling over $150,000 pending their appeal.

Their appeal was denied in a unanimous decision. They next petitioned for a Writ of Centiori, seeking to file an appeal with The Maryland Court of Appeals.

The Chief Judge denied their request outright without a hearing.

All appeals having been exhausted, Mountain of Fire commenced collection actions.

