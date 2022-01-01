Embrace New Year with Optimism, Glo Urges Nigerians

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has urged Nigerians to be optimistic that the New Year 2022 will usher in new opportunities and new blessings.

In a goodwill message released yesterday in Lagos, the telecommunications giant expressed hope that the New Year will be replete with unique opportunities for Nigerians to recalibrate their personal and economic desires with enhanced vigour, determination and passion.

The company said every New Year gives new opportunities to re-order priorities and correct the mistakes of the past, and urged people to embrace the New Year with determination to succeed and affect circles of influence and nation more positively.

While felicitating with Nigerians on the successful completion of year 2021 and witnessing the beginning of the New Year 2022, the company noted that though the outgone year had its challenges, the New Year should be embraced with gratitude to God and renewed patriotism to the fatherland.

The company however called for more collective hard work, sincerity of purpose, and commitment by all Nigerians in order to improve the country’s economic prospects.

The network seized the opportunity to appreciate Nigerians for supporting the brand through the last 18 years of operations, adding that Globacom is totally committed to delivering unlimited value to its subscribers in the New Year.

“We promise to continue to roll out products and services that will satisfy the yearnings and expectations of our teeming subscribers in the New Year in terms of innovation, competitiveness and quality of service,” Globacom concluded.

