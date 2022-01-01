DStv, GOtv to Beam All AFCON Matches Live

SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv will again be the number one destination for football fans with the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon 2021.

All 52 matches will be broadcast live on DStv and the full offering on GOtv, with dedicated channels to ensure the widest, most entertaining broadcast of the 33rd edition of the event.

Top analysts and presenters will be on hand to deliver world-class coverage.

“AFCON is the continent’s showpiece event and we are delighted to offer it on various channels and platforms,” said John Ugbe, MultiChoice Nigeria CEO. “With many big-name players and so much at stake, our expectations are of a hard-fought, entertaining tournament that delivers the action that African football is synonymous with.”

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba said: “SuperSport is an important platform in Sub-Sahara and we are excited to team up with them for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations. It is important for CAF to ensure that the AFCON, being the single-biggest sporting event on African soil, and prime content, is accessible all over the world. This event is consumed not only by Africans but enjoys a global audience.”

On DStv, viewers can watch the matches on SS Football Plus (channel 202) which will be renamed SS AFCON. While GOtv will broadcast the matches on GO Football (channel 31).

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations begins on Sunday 9 January and continues to Thursday 6 February, 2022.

