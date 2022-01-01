Banditry: Implement FG’s N6bn Ranching Project in Katsina, CSOs Tells Masari

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Apparently miffed by the spate of banditry in Katsina State, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state has admonished Governor Aminu Bello Masari to implement the federal government’s N6 billion ranching project to tackle the scourge in the state.

The coalition also urged the state governor, to as a matter of urgency, pay the N10,000 monthly stipend of the newly recruited 500 vigilantes and equip them with modern weapons to ward off banditry.

The CSOs, in a press release issued to THISDAY by its Chairman, AbdurRahman Abdullahi, on Saturday, added that the implementation of the ranching project would end the grievances of the Fulani communities.

Governor Masari, had in different fora, confirmed the receipt of N6 billion from the federal government for the ranching project in the state.

Abdullahi explained that the speedy implementation of the federal government’s ranching project and judicious usage of the funds by the Katsina State government would avert banditry and other security challenges bedevilling the state.

According to him, “The state government should ensure implementation of the N6 billion Katsina state ranching project to address the grievances of the Fulani communities.

“The state government should, as a matter of urgency, provide the recruited vigilantes with the needed weapons and fulfil its pledge for monthly stipends for them to function effectively.

“Based on the coalition’s investigation, the vigilantes have only been paid two months’ allowances since their recruitment about five months ago and are left with locally made weapons to confront the bandits who are in possession of sophisticated weaponry.”

He maintained that the inability of the state government to pay the monthly stipends of the vigilantes and provide them with weapons was gradually dampening their morale and commitment to the job they were recruited for.

While describing 2021 as security challenging year for Katsina State, Abdullahi said hundreds of lives were lost to banditry, women were raped and many people have been kidnapped for ransom by the hoodlums in the state.

He stressed that the “ugly experience” had forced so many residents of the troubled villages and communities to flee their ancestral homes thereby turning many communities in the state to empty shells.

