Alibaba January 1st Concert Returns

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

On the first day of 2022, the prestgious Alibaba January 1st Concert will take place live at the Eko Hotels Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. This year concert is as much significant in that the 2021 edition was cancelled following the Covid-19 pandemic. The significance extends and also rubs-off on the latest edition themed the ‘Gratitude Edition’ which is dedicated to doctors and healthcare workers who were on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

It is as well as in honour of the many thousands who lost their lives. “Gratitude to the medical professionals that were in the frontline since the pandemic broke. Some paid the Supreme sacrifice. It’s thank you time”, a post by the event originator and legendary comedian, Alibaba reads. Known to be the unofficial kick-off of each year entertainment wise as it is being held on New Year’s Day, this edition will feature performances by an array of A-List Nigerian stars.

According to Alibaba, who also survived the pandemic last year, it is not just a vague phenomenon. “Real lives have been impacted since it broke out in 2020. “Lives have been lost and families have been changed forever. We want to pay tribute as well as appreciate the frontline workers that have toiled endlessly to curtail the spread and help nurse other victims back to health.” For the duration of the event, physical attendees will not be more than 50% of the capacity of the hall.

“At this period, it is of utmost importance that all stipulated protocols are followed to the letter. The human race has a huge chance in eradicating this scourge but we can only do so if vaccinations are received, social distance maintained and masks are worn during indoor occasions. The January 1st Concert is committed to making this happens even as we produce an exciting and memorable show for our guests.”

In addition to the show line ups in music, comedy, and awards, is the annual spontaneity competition, which presents car gifts to 6 most spontaneous comedians, will feature 12 comedians who have qualified through a keenly contested audition. More excitingly, comedians who will perform at the event will wear medical scrubs.

The Awards segment of the show, which recognises Pioneer Nigerians who were first to achieve a significant landmark in their fields, will this time present Certificates of Appreciation to deserving institutions and individuals. “The prize is presented to deserving award recipients at the January1st Concert. This year, we are devoting and dedicating the award to those who did something or achieved a landmark for the first time in Nigeria. The award is named after my friend and brother Zakiloooooo…Barister Efere Mista Ozako, an entertainment lawyer who cannot be forgotten.”

