Again, FG Extends NIN-SIM Verification to March 31

Emma Okonji

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, yesterday, conveyed the approval of the federal government to further extend the deadline for the National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification, from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Pantami, in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke, said the extension became necessary, following the request by stakeholders, including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the diaspora, to extend the date in order to give Nigerians ample time to register their NINs.

Pantami also said the NIN enrollments across the country have exceeded 71 million.

Yesterday’s extension of the deadline made it the tenth time that the federal government would be extending the deadline since the directive on NIN-SIM verification and linkage was issued for the first time in December 2020.

Following the inability of Nigerians to meet up with the initial December 31, 2020 deadline, because the deadline was unachievable, the federal government had to extend the deadline, and had since then, continued to extend it.

In the statement on the recent extension, Pantami said: “The stakeholders have applauded the federal government on the significant growth in the number of NIN enrolments and the increased drive to enlighten Nigerians and legal residents across the country. As of 30th December 2021, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued over 71 million NINs with over 14,000 enrolment centres set up across the country.

“Furthermore, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has also set up enrolment centres in over 31 countries to cater for Nigerians in the Diaspora. The unprecedented growth in the National Identity Database to over 71 million unique NINs in such a short period, with about three to four SIMs linked to a NIN, reflects the concerted effort of the federal government, the Nigerian populace and legal residents and this is truly commendable.”

Part of the statement read: “Following the request by stakeholders, including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the diaspora, the federal government has extended the deadline of the exercise to the 31st of March, 2022. This extension would enable the federal government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, and the registration of legal residents.”

Pantami therefore implored Nigerians and legal residents to enroll for their NINs and link with their SIMs during this period of extension as more services will be requiring the NIN for identification. He also reiterated the commitment of the federal government to support the NCC and NIMC in ensuring that the objectives of the exercise are achieved.

The minister, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, thanked all Nigerians and stakeholders for their commitment and support towards the success of the project. They also applauded the efforts of the respective staff in ensuring a seamless NIN-SIM linkage and urged citizens and legal residents to complete the process of enrolment, verification, and SIM linkage on or before March 31, 2022.

