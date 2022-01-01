Accra Institute of Technology Graduates Ninth Batch of PhDs

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), a leading technology-focused private university held its 17th Graduation Ceremony on the 18th of December 2021 at the Knowledge City Campus (KCC), Kokomlemle, Accra.

The event was witnessed by the deployment of current technology in facilitating a blended graduation experience wherein a majority of the undergraduate students joined in virtually via the Google Meet platform.

This batch’s graduation class comprised of 5 PhDs, 17 PhD Candidates, 13 Masters, and 116 Bachelor’s.

The total number of PhDs graduated at AIT continues to grow exponentially. To date, AIT has graduated nine batches of PhDs since 2016 bringing the total number to Fifty-four (54) in the fields of Engineering, Business Administration, Education, and Information Technology.

In a statement released by the University, the achievement spotlights a tremendous success not only in the history of the University but also in the annals of private university education in Ghana.

The Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees, Professor Edward Ayensu, in his address, reported that efforts in all the directions towards the mission to deliver quality university education and facilitate cutting-edge research work at the University, were proceeding according to plan.

He assured the congregation, and all stakeholders, that AIT shall not relent in its efforts to ensure the full fulfillment of that vision.

The initial remarks by the chairman of the board of trustees was followed by the address of the President of AIT to the Board of Trustees and this congregation. In a comprehensive account of his stewardship for the past year to the Board of Trustees and to the congregation, the President of AIT, Professor Clement Dzidonu, outlined among other things, great strides by the university in improving its academic program offerings as well as its enrollment on these programs considerably.

He highlighted that AIT is currently doing Ph.D. research work in Engineering, Information Technology, Education, and Business Administration with an enrollment of a number of the academic and senior administrative staff of almost all the public and private universities in Ghana.

He underscored how achieving such a feat within the span of ten years is nothing short of an academic marvel given the fact that AIT has successfully offered, run, and graduated students on an internationally benchmarked Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree program within a context where the Ph.D. per capita of Ghana is extremely low.

He concluded his speech by encouraging the graduating class to avail themselves and make the best of all opportunities that may come their way after their graduation.

He assured those planning to pursue graduate studies at either the Master’s or the Ph.D. level of an enriched academic life and experience at AIT, should they choose to enroll with their Alma Mater.

AIT, which is ranked the top private university in Ghana by the Ghana Tertiary Awards, is an independent technology-focused university committed to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and R&D work. The University for the 4th year running, won the 2-18 Best Technology University in Ghana Award, instituted and awarded by the Ghana Tertiary Awards. This came at the heels of the Best in Technology-Focused University 2018-Ghana Award by Global Business Insight of the United Kingdom.

AIT is accredited by the Ghana Higher Education Commission (GTEC), to offer both campus-based and Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

AIT is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the campus-based undergraduate programs in engineering, computer science/IT, and business administration and the Open University, Malaysia (OUM) for the Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs at the Masters and the Ph.D. level.

