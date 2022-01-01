16-year-old in Mauritania’s AFCON 2021 Team

Mauritania have included a 16-year-old in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Malawi have drawn heavily on locally-based talent for the tournament.

Teenage AS Douanes midfielder Beyatt Lekweiry was a surprise call-up by Mourabitounes coach Didier Gomes da Rosa, who took charge in November.

Lekwiery featured at last year’s Under-20 Arab Cup aged 15, and is set to be the youngest player at the tournament.

Sierra Leone picked 17-year-old goalkeeper Ibrahim Sesay while 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri was called up by Tunisia.

Former Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara, now at Greek side Aris, is also in the Mauritania squad while Nancy defender Souleymane Karamoko and Le Havre attacker Pape Ibnou Ba get their first call-ups.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

