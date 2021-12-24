Women in Tech Launches Makeathon to Bridge Economic Gender Gap

Mary Nnah

In furtherance of its commitment to bridge the economic gender gap and help more women embrace technology, thereby empowering 5 million women in the technology space by 2030, Women in Tech (WIT) has officially commenced operations in its Nigerian chapter with the launch of the VBank Women in Tech Nigeria Makeathon.

This is its inaugural advancement programme to upskill girls and women into Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

WIT, a global advocacy group dedicated to equipping women with exceptional, global-standard technological skills, is through Makeathon seeking to empower 1,000 girls and women spread across rural and urban settlements in Nigeria over a period of four months.

This it will achieve by upskilling them with varying degrees of digital, deep tech, and soft skills such as Product Design, Product Management, Software development, Data Science and Digital Marketing required within the technology ecosystem.

Makeathon was launched at the Women in Tech (WIT)’s digital conference tagged “Digitalising Gender Equality for Brighter Economies”, held recently in Lagos.

With this launch, the Makeathon has kicked-off across rural and urban communities in Nigeria, providing intensive and global standard learning experience for girls and women, who desire to build a rewarding career in the tech space to design, build products, and solutions that will help solve global issues.

Speaking during the launch, the Country Manager, Women in Tech Nigeria, and CEO, HerVest, a women-focused and inclusive fintech platform, Solape Akinpelu said that the commencement of its operations in Nigeria signals the dawn of a new era for women players in the tech space.

“There is a large and waiting gap to be filled in the tech ecosystem globally. It is a clarion call to all of us as businesses, communities, individuals, and groups to come together to embrace tech and also build products and systems with women,” she noted.

The launch, Akinpelu said officially commences operations of the fourth chapter in Africa, adding, “we understand the vibrancy and dynamism of Nigeria. A lot is expected in this part of the world, and we must let our girls and women understand that a lot is expected of them in the tech space to future-proof their career and to solve global issues using tech solutions.”

In her remarks, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women In Tech Global, Ayumi Moore said, “If you really want things to change, you must take action and if truly we want to see more women in tech, there is a need to take action.

“It is a global problem that requires a global solution and what we are launching today is to be able to empower over 5 million women by 2030 and change the world in a very short time.”

Co-founder, Rising Tide Africa and Chief Executive Officer of Heckerbella Limited, an Advisory Board Member, WIT Nigeria, Yemi Keri, said that as a woman, you don’t look at the gender when in the midst of men, adding, “as someone in tech.

“You need to see yourself as someone competent to be there. You will be able to command respect from men when you show that you understand your union and not just see yourself as a lesser gender.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

