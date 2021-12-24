We’ve Impacted on All Sectors in Rivers, Says Wike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike has disclosed that his administration has impacted on all arms of government and sectors in the state in terms of allocation of funds and distribution of infrastructure.

The governor stated this yesterday at the flag-off of construction work on the Magistrates Court Complex, performed by the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi in Port Harcourt.

Wike said so much money has been spent in the health sector, which cannot be compared it to what has been spent in the judiciary.

He said the commissioned project is the last his administration will be executing for the judiciary before his tenure ends and assured that it will be completed within the next eight months.

Other projects that are already ongoing, he said, include the State judiciary institute, the Federal Judicial Service Commission for the South-south, allocated to Rivers State.

The governor, however, took a swipe at the state judiciary about the lack of space and courtrooms in the High Court premises that make magistrates and judges share courtrooms.

Governor Wike queried what they have been doing with their capital budget released to them in the last six and half years.

According to him, they cannot receive such money and still wait for the executive to provide offices for them, effect repairs on existing offices and also make the air conditional in the courtrooms functional.

“Let me say something I find very disturbing because it is self indictment. You said that people sit in the morning, people sit in the afternoon because of no space.

“The question now becomes what has the judiciary been doing with their capital budget. Because I’m surprised. All these (projects) that are been done is done by the executive. We release your capital budget as at when due.

“Again, why do you recommend for the appointment of new magistrates when you know there is no court for them. Why? As I speak today, we are not owing the judiciary any dime.”

Governor Wike stated that when the new magistrate court complex will be completed, it will be fitted with all modern facilities and will help decongest the State High Court.

Performing the flag-off, Governor Fayemi commended Wike for the transformational work, not just in the judiciary alone, but in every sector in the state.

Fayemi observed that what is happening to the magistracy in Rivers State and the ongoing construction of campus of Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt are also worthy of commendation.

According to him, even if he is not a lawyer, he is educated enough to know the importance of this arm of government and particularly the importance of the magistracy to the administration of justice in the country and what Governor Wike has done is going to make a fundamental difference.

“From the statistics I’ve seen, 70 per cent of matters relating to criminal justice administration are handled at the magistracy. And that contributes immensely to addressing our long standing problem of awaiting trial detainees in our prisons.

“So, if we provide a conducive environment for our magistrates to function, it goes without saying that they would deliver their responsibilities a lot more swiftly, and also cover a lot more grounds in order to address that challenge.”

